Core Scientific Aktie
WKN DE: A3E3TQ / ISIN: US21874A1060
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22.03.2026 14:01:03
Core Scientific Stock Up 84% as Fund Cuts Stake by $8.6 Million
On February 17, 2026, Kintayl Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 495,390 shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) during the fourth quarter, an estimated $8.64 million transaction based on average quarterly pricing.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Kintayl Capital reported selling 495,390 shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $8.64 million, based on the mean closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period holding 74,664 shares, with a quarter-end value of $1.09 million. The net position change, which factors in both trading and price drift, was a decrease of $9.14 million.Core Scientific, Inc. is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services, operating large-scale facilities across North America. The company leverages proprietary technology and operational scale to deliver both self-mining and colocation solutions for institutional clients. Its integrated business model and focus on high-performance infrastructure position it as a key player in the digital asset ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Core Scientific Inc Registered Shs
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: Core Scientific zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.10.25
|Shareholders reject $9bn CoreWeave offer for Core Scientific (Financial Times)