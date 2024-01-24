Corebridge Financial Launches New Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity for Registered Investment Advisors

Corebridge Financial today announced the expansion of its annuity lineup for registered investment advisors (RIAs) with the launch of American Pathway AdvisorySM—a multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA) that offers growth and principal protection, along with flexibility and convenience.

American Pathway Advisory is a fixed annuity that brings enhanced flexibility to the MYGA space through innovative renewal options. Like many MYGAs, American Pathway Advisory allows consumers to lock in growth for three, five or seven years, but where the Corebridge MYGA stands out is the ability of consumers to maintain or modify their term at renewal without having to fill out a new application or purchase a new contract. Additionally, American Pathway Advisory has no withdrawal charges, giving consumers access to their money and making it easier for RIAs to manage assets, should needs or circumstances change.1

"American Pathway Advisory MYGA makes it simple and efficient for RIAs to maintain a consistent allocation to guaranteed rates within their client portfolios,” said Bryan Pinsky, President of Individual Retirement at Corebridge Financial. "While most MYGAs default to a one-year rate at the end of their term, American Pathway Advisory allows consumers to easily renew for another three, five or seven years and possibly benefit from higher rates."

American Pathway Advisory represents the next step forward as Corebridge continues to provide fee-based advisors with flexible advisory solutions that help clients grow assets on a tax-deferred basis, manage risk and generate predictable income. Registered investment advisors can visit the Corebridge RIA-dedicated website to find business development and client education programs, access interactive tools that help clients better plan and prepare for retirement and discover more about the full suite of Corebridge advisory solutions.

Corebridge has expanded its set of technology solutions and support to create a seamless digital experience for RIAs, both for those who are insurance-licensed and for those who work with licensed outsourced insurance desks (OIDs). Corebridge has also established strategic alliances with industry-leading platforms that provide integrated data so RIAs can better manage client portfolios.

"Corebridge Financial is helping more and more registered investment advisors take action to improve retirement outcomes for their clients,” said Eric Taylor, RICP®, Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager, Corebridge Financial. "With guaranteed rates, enhanced flexibility and integrated technology and support, our new American Pathway Advisory MYGA provides RIAs with a versatile advisory solution to help meet the diverse retirement needs of their clients.”

American Pathway Advisory also offers tax-deferred growth, meaning that no income taxes are paid until earnings are withdrawn. This benefit allows the annuity’s assets to compound over time and potentially grow faster than certificates of deposit (CDs) and other taxable fixed income investments.2

Since American Pathway Advisory is not invested in equities or fixed income, consumers have the security of knowing that their principal and earnings will not be vulnerable to market risk and will never decline in a down market.1 Additionally, American Pathway Advisory can provide consumers with protected income for life, no matter how long they live or how the markets perform.3

American Pathway Advisory is issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), a subsidiary of Corebridge Financial, Inc., and is available to fee-based advisors at RIAs, as well as at broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions. Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of AGL.

Annuities are long-term products designed for retirement. A fixed annuity is a contract between consumers and an insurance company that, in exchange for their premium (earning a fixed rate of interest), offers a stream of guaranteed income payments.

Earnings are subject to taxation upon withdrawal. Early withdrawals may be subject to a market value adjustment. Partial withdrawals may reduce benefits available under the contract as well as the amount available upon a full surrender. Withdrawals of taxable amounts are subject to ordinary income tax, and if taken prior to age 59½, an additional 10% federal tax may apply.

Tax-qualified plans such as IRAs, 401(k)s or 403(b) plans are tax deferred regardless of whether or not they are funded with an annuity. Consumers should only use an annuity in a tax-qualified plan if they want to benefit from features other than tax deferral.

This material is general in nature, was developed for educational use only, and is not intended to provide financial, legal, fiduciary, accounting or tax advice, nor is it intended to make any recommendations. Applicable laws and regulations are complex and subject to change. Please consult with your financial professional regarding your situation. For legal, accounting or tax advice consult the appropriate professional.

All contract and benefit guarantees including any fixed account crediting rates or annuity rates are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Rates are subject to change prior to contract issue.

Annuities are issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), Houston, Texas. American Pathway Advisory Contract Numbers: ICC23-AG-810 (7/23) and AG-810 (7/23). AGL is a member company of Corebridge Financial, Inc. The underwriting risks, financial and contractual obligations, and support functions associated with the annuities issued by AGL are its responsibility. AGL does not solicit, issue or deliver policies in the state of New York. Annuities and riders may vary by state and are not available in all states. This material is not intended for use in the states of Idaho and New York.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $360 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2023, Corebridge is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

1 Withdrawals may be subject to a market value adjustment, which can increase or decrease the value of the annuity, depending on the interest rate environment.

2 CDs and fixed annuities have different objectives, risk tolerance levels and time horizons. For example, CDs are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), while fixed annuities are not. Consumers should consult with their financial professional or agent to see which financial products may be best for their individual circumstances.

3 Lifetime income is available through annuitization, a process that permanently converts the annuity contract into periodic income payments. Once clients annuitize a contract, they will no longer have access to the principal.

