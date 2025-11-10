CoreCivic Authorized Additional Share Buyback Of Up To $200 Mln

(RTTNews) - CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW), an operator of correctional, detention, and residential re-entry facilities, Monday said it has been authorized to repurchase an additional $200 million of its common stock.

This brings the aggregate authorization up from $500 million shares to up to $700 million shares of common stock.

Previously, the company had repurchased a total of 21.5 million shares of common stock at an aggregate cost of $322.1 million, or $14.98 per share, from when the program was initially authorized in May 2022 till November 7, 2025.

As of November 7, 2025, including the additional authorization, CoreCivic has $377.9 million of repurchase authorization available under the share buyback program.

"We believe our recently announced contract awards and the overall strength of our business position us well to execute on our capital allocation strategy. Given our earnings trajectory, alternative opportunities to deploy capital, and our current share price, we are prioritizing the allocation of our cash flows to our share repurchase program.", commented Patrick Swindle, CoreCivic's Chief Operating Officer.

In pre-market activity, CXW shares were trading at $17.47, up 3.10% on the New York Stock Exchange.