CoreCivic Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGL0 / ISIN: US21871N1019
|
26.02.2026 22:03:46
CoreCivic Stock Down This Past Year, but One Fund Took a $5 Million Stake Amid 26% Revenue Surge
On February 25, 2026, Hahn Capital Management disclosed a new position in CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), acquiring 241,322 shares in a transaction estimated at $4.61 million based on quarter-end pricing.In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 25, 2026, Hahn Capital Management disclosed that it acquired 241,322 shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter. The shares were worth $4.61 million at quarter-end.CoreCivic is a leading owner and operator of partnership correctional, detention, and reentry facilities, with a national footprint and diversified service offerings. The company leverages its scale and expertise to provide comprehensive solutions to government partners, focusing on operational efficiency and rehabilitation outcomes. Its integrated approach positions CoreCivic as a key player in the specialty REIT sector, serving public safety and reentry needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
