CorEvitas, LLC Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

WALTHAM, Ma. and ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas, LLC is excited to announce leadership changes for HealthiVibe, its market-leading Patient Experience business. The company continues to grow and integrate the patient voice with its real-world evidence model bringing increased value to pharmaceutical clients - from discovery through commercialization.

Abbe Steel, founder and former CEO of HealthiVibe, is moving into the role of Chief Growth Officer with CorEvitas. "I'm excited for this next phase," Ms. Steel said. "In my new role, I'll have a chance to continue to expand the CorEvitas real-world evidence model through innovative research models and projects, leveraging our capabilities across the entire organization to help our clients. At the same time, we'll stay true to the commitment to patient engagement and experience that was the impetus for founding HealthiVibe eight years ago."

The Patient Experience business will be well-positioned for the future with the promotions of Jennifer Kelly, former Vice President of Operations, and Valerie Powell, former Vice President of Research Services.

Ms. Kelly, who has over 20 years of experience supporting clinical and commercial patient-directed initiatives within the pharmaceutical industry, will be taking on the role of President, Patient Experience. "I am thrilled to take on this next challenge, and I look forward to creating new models that continue to ensure meaningful and lasting value on behalf of patients and pharmaceutical clients," she said. Ms. Kelly has been with the company since 2015 and brings continuity of leadership, as well as critical experience defining a global implementation strategy and helping to manage the growth of the business from three to seventy employees.

Ms. Powell will take on the new role of Chief Patient Officer and will lead both the Client Solutions and Delivery Teams. A key thought leader with a deep background in research, Ms. Powell will drive initiatives to deliver compelling and innovative patient experience solutions. "Now more than ever, patient participation and representation are critical components of our clients' programs. I am excited to work with teams across our industry to ensure the patient is central to all their business decisions," Ms. Powell said.

About CorEvitas®

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose, gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas supports biopharmaceutical companies to demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, collecting data from almost 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas has supported post- approval safety commitments for multiple newly approved treatments in autoimmune diseases for both U.S. and European regulators. CorEvitas has built on its syndicated registry business with additional complementary capabilities over time. The Precision Medicine business advances the molecular understanding of disease and prognostic tools by pairing registry data with select biospecimens and 'omics data. The Patient Experience business complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. This includes the HealthUnlocked technology platform, which hosts over 1.5 million patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities and significantly expands the scope of patient experiential data. The Specialty EMR Data business has deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions and gives CorEvitas access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, including access to a leading retinal data set. CorEvitas is Headquartered in Waltham, MA and is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

