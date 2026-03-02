CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
02.03.2026 19:10:00
CoreWeave: After Dropping 18%, Is It a Stock to Avoid or Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) was one of last year's biggest artificial intelligence (AI) success stories, and the company's revenue strength continues. The cloud player launched its initial public offering about a year ago and soared more than 300% over just a few months. Investors got excited about CoreWeave's triple-digit revenue growth and the high demand for its services. Its close relationship with AI giant Nvidia also fueled optimism about the company's market potential. Revenue growth, AI demand, and the partnership with Nvidia continue. But in recent times, CoreWeave lost some of the positive momentum. Late last year, concerns about a possible AI bubble weighed on performance, and just recently, following CoreWeave's earnings report, the stock stumbled. In fact, it fell 18% in just one trading session. After this drop, is CoreWeave a stock to avoid or a once-in-decade buying opportunity? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
