Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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12.08.2026 19:25:05
CoreWeave and Nebius Group Deliver Earnings Shocker. Here's What It Signals About the Future of AI.
One of the biggest questions among investors these days is what the future holds for artificial intelligence (AI). After several years of rapid adoption and impressive stock price gains, some investors have taken a step back, looking for insight into what comes next.One area of interest is neocloud operators, a nascent segment of cloud computing that stockpiles graphics processing units (GPUs) and other infrastructure to provide users with the computational horsepower needed for AI without all the bells and whistles -- often called GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|91,66
|-0,33%
|Nebius
|219,80
|0,50%
|Nebius Group N.V. Registered Shs -A- Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.037037 Shs
|15 090,00
|33,54%