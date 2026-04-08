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Nebius Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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08.04.2026 14:53:00

CoreWeave and Nebius Have Outperformed Every "Magnificent Seven" Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock This Year. Can It Last?

The "Magnificent Seven" cohort of stocks hasn't had the greatest run in 2026. These are the year-to-date stock performances for each company:Not a single one of those stocks is in the black for the year, making it a fairly low bar to clear when the only expectation is to break even. However, looking at companies that operate in the same industry as these seven is a more interesting comparison. Any artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, in particular, that are outperforming this group catch my eye, as the market has viewed companies in this space through a negative lens.Two that have outperformed the Magnificent Seven by a wide margin and have produced solid returns so far in 2026 are Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). These two are up over 30% and 15%, respectively, for the year and are directly competing against three of the companies in the Magnificent Seven. But can they keep this up? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

CoreWeave 74,40 -2,11% CoreWeave
Nebius 104,34 -1,94% Nebius

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