CoreWeave Delivers Another Blowout Quarter. Is It Enough To Save the AI Trade?

CoreWeave(NASDAQ:CRWV), the largest of the neoclouds, tumbled over the last month, dragging down the AI sector with it, after a social media post showed that its bond yields had reached as high as 15%. That observation set off another round of concerns that the AI build-out is unsustainable, and the issue has only been magnified since Democrats swept the midterm elections, in part by campaigning on increased regulation for data centers.

Against that backdrop, CoreWeave reported third-quarter results Tuesday afternoon, and the company made it clear that demand for its services, which essentially consist of renting AI compute, continues to skyrocket.

Revenue in the quarter jumped 168% to $3.66 billion, ahead of the analyst consensus at $3.54 billion. CoreWeave's revenue backlog improved from $104 billion at the end of the second quarter to $132.5 billion at the end of the third, another sign of strong demand.

Continue reading