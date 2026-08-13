CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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13.08.2026 03:14:00
CoreWeave Has $104 Billion of Contracted Revenue and a $59 Billion Market Value
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) reported second-quarter results after the market closed on Tuesday, and the number that mattered wasn't revenue. It was the backlog. The artificial intelligence (AI) cloud provider's revenue backlog reached about $104 billion as of June 30, up from $30.1 billion a year earlier.Shares jumped about 19% on Wednesday as of this writing, putting the company's market value near $59 billion.Set those two numbers side by side and the stock trades at about 56 cents per dollar of contracted future revenue. The company defines that backlog as remaining performance obligations plus other amounts it estimates will be recognized as revenue under committed customer contracts, subject to delivery and availability requirements.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|90,69
|-3,25%