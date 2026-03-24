CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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24.03.2026 17:15:00

CoreWeave Is Down 50% From Its Highs: Is It the Most Misunderstood Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock of 2026?

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) surged to the forefront a year ago when it completed its initial public offering and then went on to climb more than 300% in just a few months. Investors were excited about the company due to its central role in the artificial intelligence (AI) story. CoreWeave offers something much-needed: capacity for AI workloads. This business has been a successful one for CoreWeave, driving triple-digit quarterly revenue growth.But, in recent months, the stock has lost momentum -- in fact, it's slid about 50% from its high point back in June. Is it now the most misunderstood AI stock of 2026? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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