CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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24.03.2026 17:15:00
CoreWeave Is Down 50% From Its Highs: Is It the Most Misunderstood Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock of 2026?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) surged to the forefront a year ago when it completed its initial public offering and then went on to climb more than 300% in just a few months. Investors were excited about the company due to its central role in the artificial intelligence (AI) story. CoreWeave offers something much-needed: capacity for AI workloads. This business has been a successful one for CoreWeave, driving triple-digit quarterly revenue growth.But, in recent months, the stock has lost momentum -- in fact, it's slid about 50% from its high point back in June. Is it now the most misunderstood AI stock of 2026? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)
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11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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30.10.25
|Shareholders reject $9bn CoreWeave offer for Core Scientific (Financial Times)
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30.09.25
|Milliardenvertrag mit Meta beflügelt CoreWeave-Aktie (finanzen.at)