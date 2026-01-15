CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
15.01.2026 15:50:00
CoreWeave Is Down Around 30% in 6 Months. Has It Become a Steal of a Deal?
Demand for cutting-edge chips has been through the roof, which helped propel the valuation of many companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) to sky-high levels. Rather than chase Nvidia and other stocks that have already achieved significant gains, investors have been pivoting to other stocks, which may have more room to run.One of those stocks with room to run is CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), which rents out computing capabilities to companies, giving them access to Nvidia's latest chips. When its shares went public in 2025, it quickly surged in value, becoming one of the hottest new AI stocks to own. With incredible sales numbers and growth opportunities related to AI, it seemed like a no-brainer buy for growth investors.However, over the past six months, it's been a far different story for CoreWeave, as the stock has lost around 30% of its value during that time. It's also down more than 50% from its 52-week high of $187. Could now be a great time to buy the stock, or is more decline coming?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
|
11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.25
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.25