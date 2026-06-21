CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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22.06.2026 00:10:00
CoreWeave is Joining the Nasdaq-100. Is the Stock a Buy?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is playing a key role in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and that's helped the stock soar 194% from its initial public offering a little over a year ago. This tech company offers something crucial: access to high-powered compute. Customers have flocked to CoreWeave for this, sending revenue to triple-digit gains. And now, CoreWeave is scoring yet another victory. As of June 22, the AI stock joins the Nasdaq-100. Is now, as the company reaches this milestone, a good moment to buy CoreWeave? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Jane Street-Deal: CoreWeave sichert sich Milliarden für globale KI-Infrastruktur - Aktie im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26