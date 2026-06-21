CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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22.06.2026 00:10:00

CoreWeave is Joining the Nasdaq-100. Is the Stock a Buy?

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is playing a key role in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and that's helped the stock soar 194% from its initial public offering a little over a year ago. This tech company offers something crucial: access to high-powered compute. Customers have flocked to CoreWeave for this, sending revenue to triple-digit gains. And now, CoreWeave is scoring yet another victory. As of June 22, the AI stock joins the Nasdaq-100. Is now, as the company reaches this milestone, a good moment to buy CoreWeave? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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