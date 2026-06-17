CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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17.06.2026 21:06:00
CoreWeave Jumped Again. Is the AI Cloud Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Wild Ride?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has rarely traded quietly since its 2025 market debut, and the past week was no exception. Shares jumped about 10% on June 16 to around $117. As of this writing, that still leaves the artificial intelligence (AI) cloud provider about 37% below the high near $187 it set last June, though well above its 52-week low near $64.And the latest pop may owe as much to index mechanics as to the business itself. CoreWeave is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, a change that forces index-tracking funds to buy the stock regardless of price. Stacked on top was renewed optimism about the company's swelling pile of contracted future revenue.So for anyone catching up now, the question isn't whether CoreWeave is growing. It is. And then some. It's whether the case for the stock holds up after swings this sharp.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Jane Street-Deal: CoreWeave sichert sich Milliarden für globale KI-Infrastruktur - Aktie im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)