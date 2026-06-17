CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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17.06.2026 21:06:00

CoreWeave Jumped Again. Is the AI Cloud Stock Still Worth Buying After Its Wild Ride?

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has rarely traded quietly since its 2025 market debut, and the past week was no exception. Shares jumped about 10% on June 16 to around $117. As of this writing, that still leaves the artificial intelligence (AI) cloud provider about 37% below the high near $187 it set last June, though well above its 52-week low near $64.And the latest pop may owe as much to index mechanics as to the business itself. CoreWeave is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, a change that forces index-tracking funds to buy the stock regardless of price. Stacked on top was renewed optimism about the company's swelling pile of contracted future revenue.So for anyone catching up now, the question isn't whether CoreWeave is growing. It is. And then some. It's whether the case for the stock holds up after swings this sharp.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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