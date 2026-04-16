CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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16.04.2026 12:00:00
CoreWeave Just Signed a $21 Billion Deal With Meta. Here's Why This Stock Might Finally Be Turning the Corner.
It's been a disappointing past few months for CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stockholders. Although momentum was bullish right out of the gate following its March 2025 public offering, shares haven't made any net progress since the middle of last year.Blame unfortunate timing, mostly. That's roughly when worry about most artificial intelligence (AI) stocks' steep valuations started to materialize. Given that this AI data center owner/operator is still in the red, the market was doubly pessimistic on CoreWeave. It's surprising that the shares held up as well as they did.Or, perhaps investors sensed what was coming. Earlier this month, CoreWeave announced an agreement with Facebook parent Meta Platforms to provide it with $21 billion worth of AI cloud capacity through 2032. That's an expansion of a previous deal to supply the social networking giant with $14 billion worth of artificial intelligence cloud infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)
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11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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30.10.25
|Shareholders reject $9bn CoreWeave offer for Core Scientific (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|16.03.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|101,00
|0,46%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|574,70
|1,14%
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