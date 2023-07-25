CoreWeave Opens New Texas Data Center to Expand Access to High-Performance GPUs

The investment represents a milestone in CoreWeave's strategic expansion plan to meet the accelerating demand for premium computing power

PLANO, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider of large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads, today announced a new data center facility in Plano, Texas, to be fully operational by December 31, 2023. The $1.6 billion data center is CoreWeave's first facility in Texas and will support economic activity and job growth in the area.

"We are pleased to partner with Plano and the local community to open this cutting-edge data center and create new jobs," said CoreWeave CEO and Co-founder Michael Intrator. "The 450,000 square foot facility will help meet the unprecedented demand for high-performance cloud solutions for artificial intelligence, machine learning, pixel streaming and other emerging technologies that CoreWeave is uniquely positioned to deliver," said Intrator.

This news comes on the heels of continued growth for the company. Recently, CoreWeave announced the opening of a modern data center in New York City that provides ultra-low latency to over 20 million inhabitants across the metropolitan area. In April, CoreWeave announced a $221 million Series B round, followed by $200 million in Series B extension funding for a total of $421 million in capital raised for the round.

"With the demand for machine learning, AI and visual effects/rendering sharply rising, we are thrilled to partner with CoreWeave as the company invests in its first data center in Texas, capable of high-computing solutions for such specialized needs," said Mayor of Plano, John B. Muns.

