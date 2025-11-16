CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave Aktie

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

16.11.2025 10:35:00

CoreWeave Shares Sink Despite Revenue Surge. Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

After a hot start following its IPO earlier this year, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) shares have cooled off. That cooling continued after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider reported strong third-quarter revenue growth but lowered its full-year guidance due to delays.Let's dig into the company's recent results and outlook to see if this dip is a buying opportunity.CoreWeave is a neocloud company, which is a next-generation cloud computing company whose infrastructure is tailored to run AI workloads. The company has a close relationship with Nvidia, which gives it access to its latest and most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs). It also offers high-speed networking, storage, and managed software services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
