CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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25.07.2026 23:07:00
CoreWeave Stock Fell 11.4% on Friday. The Sell-Off Is About What It's Spending, Not What It's Selling.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) closed Friday at $71.88, down 11.4% for the session. The drop wiped out the artificial intelligence (AI) cloud provider's entire week and knocked down shares from levels above $86 at one point during the week, leaving shares below Monday's close of $73.06.The timing is strange. Two days earlier, one of the biggest spenders in AI infrastructure said it wanted more of what CoreWeave sells. Alphabet lifted its 2026 capital spending outlook by $15 billion on Wednesday, to as much as $205 billion. On Alphabet's second-quarter earnings call, chief financial officer Anat Ashkenazi said the company would "expand the use of third-party capacity in Q3 as a bridging strategy."CoreWeave shares rose in after-hours trading on that comment. But they gave it back Thursday, and more on Friday, alongside fellow neocloud Nebius Group, which fell 15% on Friday alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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