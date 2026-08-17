CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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17.08.2026 15:53:00
CoreWeave Stock Has Jumped 163% Since Its IPO. Here's Why It Can Become a Multibagger By 2028
Neocloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) went public in March last year, and shares of the company have shot up by an impressive 163% since then.However, CoreWeave stock has experienced significant volatility since its initial public offering (IPO). Concerns about the company's mounting debt and potential competition from a key customer explain why its stock has slipped 42% from the 52-week high it reached in October last year.But that's a good thing for savvy investors looking to add a fast-growing company to their portfolios right now. CoreWeave's latest quarterly results clearly indicate that the company's red-hot growth is sustainable, and that's probably why its shares soared after it released its Q2 earnings report on Aug. 11.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|92,01
|1,32%