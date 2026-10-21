CoreWeave Stock Is Getting Crushed. Here's What Investors Should Watch.

CoreWeave's (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock is having a brutal October. As of Oct. 16, shares of the neocloud company have fallen nearly 25% for the week.

But the most worrying signal isn't coming from the stock market. It's coming from the bond market. The yields on some of the company's bonds climbed to roughly 15%-16%, and investors are questioning whether CoreWeave can finance its enormous expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure without taking on too much financial risk.

My view: CoreWeave's long-term opportunity remains substantial, but the sell-off highlights a risk that investors cannot afford to ignore.

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