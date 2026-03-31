CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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31.03.2026 16:40:23
CoreWeave Stock Rises 8% Over Closing Of $8.5 Bln Delayed Draw Term Loan Facility
(RTTNews) - Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) are moving up about 8 percent on Tuesday morning trading after it closed an $8.5 billion delayed draw term loan facility, reflecting further reduction in cost of capital and growing institutional confidence in the company's model, execution, and AI adoption.
The company's shares are currently trading at $74.82 on the Nasdaq, up 8.03 percent. The stock opened at $73.00 and has climbed as high as $75.33 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $33.51 to $187.00.
The new facility builds on CoreWeave's sustained momentum, including securing equity and debt financing commitments that now total approximately $28 billion in the past one year.
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)
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11.11.25
|CoreWeave-Aktie trotz Rekordumsatz schwächer: Anleger reagieren enttäuscht auf Prognose (finanzen.at)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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30.10.25
|Shareholders reject $9bn CoreWeave offer for Core Scientific (Financial Times)