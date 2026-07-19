Applied Aktie

Applied für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001

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20.07.2026 01:31:01

CoreWeave vs. Applied Digital: Evaluating Disparities in Revenue Scale for These Artificial Intelligence Companies

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) operates a specialized cloud computing environment that provides bare-metal virtual servers, storage solutions, and advanced networking resources for enterprise clients.It recently faced a class action lawsuit regarding customer demand statements, and it reported a -36% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) designs, develops, and manages digital infrastructure and data center solutions for high-performance computing industries and specialized hosting customers across North America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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