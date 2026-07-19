Applied Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001
|
20.07.2026 01:31:01
CoreWeave vs. Applied Digital: Evaluating Disparities in Revenue Scale for These Artificial Intelligence Companies
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) operates a specialized cloud computing environment that provides bare-metal virtual servers, storage solutions, and advanced networking resources for enterprise clients.It recently faced a class action lawsuit regarding customer demand statements, and it reported a -36% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) designs, develops, and manages digital infrastructure and data center solutions for high-performance computing industries and specialized hosting customers across North America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
|
14.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26