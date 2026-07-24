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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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24.07.2026 23:16:01
CoreWeave vs. Datadog: What Do the Revenue Trends of These High-Growth Tech Companies Tell Investors?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) operates a specialized computing infrastructure that provides high-performance servers, storage solutions, and managed services to large enterprises.It secured a multi-billion dollar term loan facility in May 2026, while reporting a negative 36% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) provides a software application that combines infrastructure oversight, performance tracking, and security surveillance for technology environments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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