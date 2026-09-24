CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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24.09.2026 18:03:17
CoreWeave vs. QuantumScape: Which Stock Is a Better Investment, the AI Giant or the EV Battery Upstart?
As the artificial intelligence (AI) and green energy transitions accelerate, investors face a choice between hardware infrastructure and next-generation components. Is CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) or QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) the better long-term investment?
CoreWeave operates a specialized cloud platform tailored for intensive AI workloads, while QuantumScape is focused on commercializing solid-state battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs). Though they serve different sectors, both are high-stakes bets on the future of technology, and require a careful look at their current financial health and operational progress.
CoreWeave functions as a specialized cloud provider designed specifically for heavy artificial intelligence workloads. It serves high-profile clients like OpenAI and Meta Platforms through multi-year agreements for massive compute capacity. However, Microsoft remains its primary customer, accounting for nearly 67% of revenue in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Nachrichten zu QuantumScape Corporation
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: QuantumScape legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|76,64
|-3,27%
|QuantumScape Corporation
|4,32
|0,00%
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