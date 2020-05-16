Corey Christanell releases plan for reopening of Sports Complex in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Mo., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corey Christanell, owner of the St. Louis Training Ground, released initial plans for the reopening of the sports complex. The Manchester based facility has been closed since mid-March in response to the nationwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus. While a reopening date is still to be determined, Christanell felt is necessary to share with the community the measures the facility will be taking to ensure a safe reopening.

"St. Louis County has seen the most cases in the entire State, so we are taking our response very seriously. We have a commitment to protect the safety not only our patrons, but also our community." Christanell said. "When you think of sports, you often think of physical contact, locker rooms, crowds of people huddled together. When we get around to setting a reopen date, we want our community to be ensured we will be taking extensive precautions."

Corey Christanell said, in a statement released on his website, that the initial plan for St. Louis Training Ground involves strict adherence to social distancing both on and off the field, strict limitations on the use of other common areas in the facility, and limiting practices to groups no larger than 10 people at a time. These measures will be taken alongside more standard precautions, such as more frequent and extensive cleaning of the facility. Due to the evolving nature of the pandemic response, these details are subject to change and will be in line with state and local guidelines.

"As you can imagine, we are faced with a unique challenge, but I am confident we are up to the task." Christanell said. "Our coaches have already been coming up with creative ways to practice while social distancing."

Open since 2016, the St. Louis Training Ground is an indoor sports complex with 40 yards of space dedicated to baseball, soccer, football, and other field sports. High School teams locally have made use of the facility for batting practice, soccer drills and more. Over 18 teams and baseball clubs also make sure of the facility, including the St. Louis Pros and AJAX. Owner Corey Christanell is a local entrepreneur who has a passion for youth sports. A long time St. Louis native, Corey coaches his two sons in Baseball, Basketball, and Soccer.

