Corgentum Consulting Announces Webinar On Cryptocurrency Investor Operational Due Diligence Trends

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgentum Consulting, a leading provider of operational due diligence reviews and background investigations for the crypto and alternative investments space, announced today that it will be hosting a webinar discussing trends in investor analysis of virtual asset regulatory compliance and operations.

It will take place on Thursday March 4, 2021 beginning at 10:30am EDT.

Corgentum recently launched of suite of compliance, operations and risk products to support cryptocurrency investors and asset managers in digital currency investment strategies.

Webinar topics will include:

Designing a crypto specific operational due diligence (ODD) process

Techniques for investors to customize due diligence different digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether, Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA) , stablecoins (Tether, Goldcoin, PAX, BinanceUSD, TrueUSD),

Due diligence strategies for analyzing crypto startups anti-money laundering (AML), Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Know Your Customer (KYC), FATF Travel Rule, and sanctions screenings compliance

Trends in investor due diligence on investments in DeFi tokens, security token offerings (STOs) that are offered in the US under regulations including Reg D and Regulation S, Initial coin offerings (ICOs) and non-fungible tokens (NFT)

Overview of investor techniques and tools for the forensic investigation and de-anonymizing of blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions

Privacy compliance reviews and cybersecurity analysis of crypto asset managers

Implications of global evolving crypto regulations and proposals including the EU's Markets In Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCa) and Regulation for a Pilot-Regime for DLT based Market Infrastructures

The webinar will be hosted by Jason Scharfman, a leading expert in crypto and digital asset fund operations, compliance and due diligence. Mr. Scharfman is the author of the newly released Alternative Investment Operations: Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Fund of Funds (Palgrave Macmillan). He is also the author of Private Equity Compliance: Analyzing Conflicts, Fees, and Risks (Wiley Finance).

If you are interested in attending the upcoming webinar, please visit https://bit.ly/3aNk9Fi to sign up or contact webinars@corgentum.com.

To learn more about our crypto services for investors and asset managers signup for Corgentum's newsletter at Corgentum.com/contact and follow @Corgentum on Twitter.

About Corgentum Consulting

Corgentum Consulting is a specialist consulting firm for investors that performs operational due diligence reviews and background investigations on fund managers. The firm's work covers all strategies globally including cryptocurrency, digital assets, hedge funds, private equity, and traditional funds. Corgentum's clients include investors such as fund of funds, pensions, endowments, foundations, investment consultants, banks, institutional investors and family offices. For more information visit www.Corgentum.com

