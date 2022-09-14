Coriell Life Sciences Earns Second PBMI Excellence Award for Cost Containment

CLS' comprehensive pharmacogenomics solution recognized for eliminating needless healthcare costs

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Coriell Life Sciences (CLS) ramps up the implementation of its Corigen® Medication Safety Program around the world, the company announced today it received the 2022 Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) Excellence Award for Cost Containment at the PBMI National Conference in Orlando.

"The measurable economic, clinical, and humanistic benefits of pharmacogenomics (PGx) are all quite significant."

"This award speaks to the fact that Corigen is not only the most comprehensive pharmacogenomics (PGx) offering on the market, but also one of the most impactful," says Jeffrey A. Shaman, Chief Science Officer at Coriell Life Sciences, who was also selected as a speaker for the event. "When individuals and their physicians are empowered to avoid medications that are ineffective or unsafe based on their DNA and other personal factors, the measurable economic, clinical, and humanistic benefits are all quite significant."

These benefits are illustrated in a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine. The research examined the real-world outcomes of a Corigen implementation with a group of 5,288 Medicare Advantage members over 32 months. Findings included:

Lower rates of healthcare resource utilization. Among participants, inpatient visits decreased by 14.9%, Emergency Department visits decreased by 6.8%, and outpatient visits decreased by 1.9%.





Among participants, inpatient visits decreased by 14.9%, Emergency Department visits decreased by 6.8%, and outpatient visits decreased by 1.9%. Millions of dollars in cost savings. Driven by a decrease in Emergency Department visits and inpatient hospitalizations, direct medical charges were reduced by approximately $7,000 per member for a cumulative savings of $37+ million over 32 months.

"Payers everywhere are struggling with the rising costs of care. By eliminating a root cause of healthcare waste—medications that are harming people instead of helping them—we can reduce these costs in a major way," notes Dr. Shaman.

Corigen, which was also honored with the PBMI Excellence Award for Cost Containment in 2020, is a turnkey PGx solution for employers, health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and other large populations. It includes everything from population analytics (identifying high-risk, likely-to-benefit members) to member engagement, DNA testing, pharmacist consultation, physician engagement, and reporting.

Learn more about the Corigen Medication Safety Program here.

About Coriell Life Sciences

Coriell Life Sciences uses innovation in precision medicine to reduce healthcare costs and empower a healthier world. With scientific expertise that spans six decades, CLS offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market. Visit coriell.com .

Media Contact:

Pamela Caruolo

For Coriell Life Sciences

pamela@caruolocommunications.com

484.574.2946

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coriell-life-sciences-earns-second-pbmi-excellence-award-for-cost-containment-301624124.html

SOURCE Coriell Life Sciences