Corindus Adds Two New CorPath GRX Installations to HCA Healthcare Facilities

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. ("Corindus” or the "Company”) (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today that it has installed CorPath® GRX Systems in two new hospitals affiliated with one of the nation’s largest hospital networks, HCA Healthcare. The new systems are now installed in hospital locations in Florida and Texas, bringing the total number of HCA hospitals utilizing CorPath GRX to three.

"We are pleased with HCA Healthcare’s continued commitment to our CorPath GRX technology and the work we are doing to bring next-generation robotic solutions to the cath lab. This expansion further validates HCA’s interest in adopting next-generation solutions to improve patient care and outcomes, while offering their providers state-of-the art tools to do so,” said Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus. "Having renowned hospital networks, such as HCA Healthcare, adopt robotics and offer patients advanced treatment options, serves as a key driver in our goal to expand robotic-assisted procedures to other areas of care in need of the technology.”

Based in Nashville, Tenn., HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services. It has 185 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care located across 21 states and the United Kingdom. Its facilities include surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics.

To learn more about Corindus and CorPath GRX, please visit www.corindus.com.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company’s CorPath® platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning healthcare system that uses its more than 31 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Corindus to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that includes terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Corindus’ beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Corindus’ control.

Examples of such statements include statements regarding or such as:

HCA’s interest in adopting next-generation solutions to improve patient care and outcomes; and

The expansion of robotic-assisted procedures to areas of care other than cardiovascular care.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the following: our ability to expand our technology platform and achieve the advances necessary for telestenting and remote procedures, including in humans; our ability to expand our technology platform for use in other segments of the vascular intervention market, including neurointerventional and other more complex cardiac interventions; obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for the use on humans and marketing of our products in the United States and in other countries, including for stroke and other neurovascular interventions; the rate of adoption of our CorPath System and the rate of use of our cassettes; risks associated with market acceptance, including pricing and reimbursement; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; our need for additional funds to support our operations; our ability to manage expenses and cash flow; factors relating to engineering, regulatory, manufacturing, sales and customer service challenges; potential safety and regulatory issues that could slow or suspend our sales; and the effect of credit, financial and economic conditions on capital spending by our potential customers.

