Corky's Announces Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Cypress

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corky's Ribs & BBQ, one of Memphis' leading national barbecue chains, will be opening a new location in Cypress, Texas on Monday, Sept. 16. Located on 25618 Northwest Freeway, this is the second location to open in the state of Texas, with the original restaurant located on 20455 Katy Freeway.

Corky's Ribs & BBQ is owned and operated by resident entrepreneurs Bruce Gingrich and Andria Cain. "We are thrilled to be opening our second location in Texas, and serving our award-winning Memphis-style Barbecue to even more communities," stated Gingrich and Cain. "We've established a well-known reputation for delicious barbecue and excellent service at our Katy location, and we look forward to providing the same great atmosphere, including live entertainment in Cypress."

Corky's world-famous barbecue meals include brisket cooked to perfection, succulent pulled pork, flavorful chicken, and mouth-watering, slow-cooked ribs cooked over hickory and charcoal basted in the signature Corky's BBQ sauce. Patrons can purchase the world-famous barbecue sauce in-restaurant. Owner Andria Cain is donating one dollar of the proceeds from every bottle to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in an effort to join the mission of finding a cure for childhood cancer.

In addition to their acclaimed meat plates, they offer a number of delicious sides including BBQ beans, coleslaw, southern green beans, and mac & cheese. There is also a wonderful range of homemade dessert favorites including fudge pie, pecan pie, brownies, and peach cobbler. The full-service bar offers 16 beers on tap and over 50 premium bourbons. Corky's also offers full-service catering with drop-off and pick-up catering services.

The restaurant is open seven days a week. For more information about Corky's in Cypress, visit www.corkysbbq.com/locations/cypress. For more information regarding the opening and related specials, fans can follow the restaurant's local Facebook page, or follow them on Instagram.

About Corky's Ribs & BBQ

Corky's Ribs & BBQ is a full-service BBQ restaurant. Established in 1984 by Don Pelts, the Memphis-inspired eatery has been serving delicious BBQ, including their signature ribs and barbecue sauce for over 35 years. Corky's BBQ has nine locations, including their Texas locations in Katy and Cypress. Corky's BBQ was voted #1 BBQ sauce 4 straight years by Southern Living Magazine, #1 BBQ 24 years straight by readers of MEMPHIS Magazine, and was featured on Food Network's "Best of BBQ".

In addition to their Katy and Cypress locations, Corky's Ribs & BBQ plans to continue expanding to several locations throughout the Houston area.

