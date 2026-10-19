CorMedix Wins Priority Review For REZZAYO SNDA In Fungal Disease Prevention

(RTTNews) - CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for REZZAYO (rezafungin) to prevent invasive fungal diseases, granting Priority Review.

The application, submitted by development partner Mundipharma, is supported by the Phase 3 ReSPECT trial, which evaluated once-weekly rezafungin against a standard antimicrobial regimen in adults undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

The FDA has set a target action date in the first quarter of 2027. If approved for the new indication, CorMedix plans to begin promotional efforts in the second half of 2027.

REZZAYO is currently approved for treating candidemia and invasive candidiasis in certain patients aged 12 years and older. Its use for preventing invasive fungal diseases remains investigational, and its safety and efficacy for this indication have not been established.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for REZZAYO (rezafungin) to prevent invasive fungal diseases, granting Priority Review.

The application, submitted by development partner Mundipharma, is supported by the Phase 3 ReSPECT trial, which evaluated once-weekly rezafungin against a standard antimicrobial regimen in adults undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

The FDA has set a target action date in the first quarter of 2027. If approved for the new indication, CorMedix plans to begin promotional efforts in the second half of 2027.

REZZAYO is currently approved for treating candidemia and invasive candidiasis in certain patients aged 12 years and older. Its use for preventing invasive fungal diseases remains investigational, and its safety and efficacy for this indication have not been established.

The stock closed Friday's trade at $7.26. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $7.30, up 0.55%.