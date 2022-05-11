Cornerstone National Insurance Company Implements Guidewire InsuranceNow to Accelerate Speed-to-Market and Drive Business Growth

Cornerstone National Insurance Company (CNI), a Missouri-based multi-state insurance company, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that CNI has implemented Guidewire InsuranceNow to accelerate speed-to-market to quickly launch new products and drive business growth.

"We selected InsuranceNow because CNI needed a robust system that will make it easier for our agents to do business with us, as that is our highest priority,” said Brooke Wilkens, Chief Operations Officer, Innovated Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of CFM Insurance which acquired CNI in 2019. "InsuranceNow is an essential component to achieve our vision of offering a packaged auto, home, and umbrella product. Also, the Guidewire team reflects our vision and values, which is very important to us as we view this as a long-term partnership where Guidewire is helping us grow our business and supporting the future direction and strategy of the company.”

Wilkens added, "The cloud and All-in-One aspects were critical in our decision to select InsuranceNow. We wanted to stay in the cloud as that is how we had previously been running our business, and the out-of-the-box reporting and dashboard functionalities enable us to streamline our data and have it all readily available in one system to help us conduct our business.”

"We congratulate CNI on its successful InsuranceNow implementation to grow its business,” said Richard Henderson, Vice President, InsuranceNow Delivery, Guidewire Software. "CNI has been a fantastic partner throughout the implementation process, and we are thrilled that InsuranceNow is providing the usability and functionality that supports CNI’s market strategy.”

About Cornerstone National Insurance Company

IN YOUR CORNER FOR LIFE

At Cornerstone, we strive to be an insurance support system for life. Keeping business means always providing the personalized coverage and service policyholders deserve, but more importantly, they can trust. So, we promise to empower our insureds along their unique insurance journeys by arming their home and auto policies with the tools they need to keep what matters most, safe at every turn.

About Innovated Holdings, Inc.

A company dedicated to excellence in the insurance and financial services industries, Innovated Holdings’ success comes through data-driven management, strategic partnerships and lasting relationships. IH has built a solid foundation capable of taking companies to the next level of performance, profitability, and stability.

Our business approach is straightforward. We believe that the power and success behind any business or industry lie within knowledge – knowledge of your products, the direction of your company, and the ongoing execution of a stellar strategic plan. These core assets, coupled with unmatched talent from a thriving corporate culture, are what we believe to be the key ingredients for achieving profitable, steady growth. For more information, visit www.innovatedholdings.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

