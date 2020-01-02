Cornerstone Research Names Yesim C. Richardson President

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today that Yesim C. Richardson has been appointed president of the firm, effective Jan. 1.

Formerly a senior vice president, Richardson will share leadership with Chief Executive Officer Rahul Guha, whose tenure also began Jan. 1. Richardson and Guha jointly succeed Michael E. Burton, who served as CEO and president from July 2014 through December 2019.

Richardson is a respected leader and mentor, with consulting and management experience that spans nearly two decades. She served as head of Cornerstone Research's financial institutions practice, one of the firm's largest, and consults on high-stakes litigation involving the performance and valuation of portfolios, securities and financial institutions. Richardson also works with clients in energy, telecommunications, high tech, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Prior to joining Cornerstone Research, Richardson taught economics at Boston University and Bilkent University in Turkey. She holds doctorate and master's degrees from Boston University and an undergraduate degree from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey.

In addition to her consulting work, Richardson is a member of Cornerstone Research's board of directors, and has played active roles on several of the firm's governance committees. As president, she will oversee the firm's service delivery and talent strategies. Richardson will continue to consult with clients and support experts on litigation matters.

"Previously, the CEO and president positions were combined and held by the same individual," Guha said. "At this stage in our history, we believe splitting the CEO and president responsibilities ensures the most effective leadership structure for our future. Yesim was elected after a meticulous succession planning process that recognized her many talents as a skilled leader, valued colleague, and trusted mentor. I have every confidence that she will be a superb president."

"Cornerstone Research has always lived its values," Richardson said. "Since our founding, we have been guided by our commitment to deliver top-quality work to our clients, provide exceptional support to our experts, and develop pathways to leadership for our outstanding staff. Now, we have enhanced the way we run the firm to support this commitment even more fully. I am proud and grateful to partner with Rahul as we look ahead to the continued growth and success of this extraordinary company."

Richardson is based in Cornerstone Research's Boston office; Guha is based in Chicago. Burton will continue with the firm as a senior vice president, based in Washington.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex litigation and regulatory proceedings. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent faculty and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistent high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis for over 30 years. The firm has more than 700 staff and offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington.

http://www.cornerstone.com

Twitter: @Cornerstone_Res

Facebook: @CornerstoneResearchInc

SOURCE Cornerstone Research