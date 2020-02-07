Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc. Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award For Service Excellence

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc. (http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com), which includes the company's niche staffing firms – RightStone, Arlington Resources, Inc., and Casey Accounting and Finance Resources, announced today they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. The Diamond Award distinction is given to staffing firms that consistently earn industry-leading satisfaction scores for no less than five years in a row. Less than 1% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have achieved the Diamond Award for service excellence.

Focused on helping U.S. companies find the right people for their job openings, Cornerstone received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 79.5% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 24%. Cornerstone received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 75.6%, which far exceeds the industry's average of -2%.

"To earn this distinction as a leader in service excellence for five consecutive years reinforces our mission of exceeding expectations each day. This award validates our culture of coming to work every single day prepared to deliver high-quality workforce management solutions with an outstanding service attitude," stated Steven Drexel, president and CEO of the Cornerstone Staffing Solutions family of companies. "To hear positive words, like 'amazing', 'utmost respect', 'very responsive', and 'great partner', from those we serve exemplify our deep-seated commitment to full satisfaction. I'm extremely proud of the team's accomplishment and work ethic of providing best-in-class experiences to employers and job seekers alike."

To review testimonials from Cornerstone Staffing Solution's clients, please visit

https://www.clearlyrated.com/search?brand=cornerstone-staffing-solutions-inc.

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

More About Cornerstone Staffing

Cornerstone Staffing Solutions is among the largest staffing firms in America and received Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client Award every year since 2016. Since 2003, Cornerstone has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a national firm that employs thousands of people at hundreds of companies from coast to coast. The Cornerstone family of companies also includes Dallas, Texas-based RightStone (http://www.rightstone.com), and Chicago, Illinois-based Arlington Resources, Inc. (http://www.arlingtonresources.com) and Casey Accounting & Finance Resources (http://www.caseyresources.com). Providing candidate searching and job placement for administrative, industrial, technical, sales and transportation positions, Cornerstone truly is where talent and jobs meet. Visit Cornerstone at http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE Cornerstone Staffing Solutions, Inc.