|
30.04.2024 13:45:50
Corning Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Corning Inc. (GLW) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $209 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $176 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $330 million or $0.38 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $2.975 billion from $3.178 billion last year.
Corning Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $209 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.975 Bln vs. $3.178 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: Around $3.4 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Corning Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 zum Start des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.04.24
|Ausblick: Corning stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert Corning-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Corning-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Corning-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Corning von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Corning öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert Corning-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Corning-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)