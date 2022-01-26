26.01.2022 13:49:54

Corning Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Corning Inc. (GLW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $487 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $252 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $465 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $3.68 billion from $3.35 billion last year.

Corning Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $487 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year.

