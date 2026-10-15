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15.10.2026 22:10:57

Corning vs. Honeywell International: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often choose between specialized materials innovators and broad conglomerates when seeking stability. Are you better off with the focused networking growth of Corning (NYSE:GLW) or the massive scale of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)?

Corning dominates the market for specialty glass and optical fiber, which are essential for modern communication. Honeywell operates as a multi-industry giant, selling everything from cockpit electronics to warehouse systems. Both companies are adapting to a landscape where efficiency and connectivity define the next generation of industrial expansion.

Corning manufactures highly engineered glass and ceramic products for various global industries. It partners with technology leaders such as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to provide high-density optical interconnects for data centers. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as just two customers account for nearly 28% of optical sales.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Corning Inc. 117,16 -4,95% Corning Inc.
Honeywell Technologies 187,78 0,15% Honeywell Technologies
International Public Partnerships Ltd 1,38 0,00% International Public Partnerships Ltd

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