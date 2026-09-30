International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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30.09.2026 17:31:28
Corning vs. Honeywell International: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often weigh the stability of an industrial giant against the growth potential of a specialized materials leader. Choosing between Corning (NYSE:GLW) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) requires balancing two very different business models.
Corning provides the literal glass and fiber backbone for modern electronics and data centers. Honeywell serves as a massive industrial conglomerate managing everything from airplane cockpits to smart building systems. Both companies are essential to global infrastructure but offer distinct risk and reward profiles.
Corning designs and manufactures specialized glass and optical-physics products. It operates as a vital link for tech stocks by supplying optical fiber to Verizon and durable cover glass to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The company also partners with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to support artificial intelligence and data center architectures.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Corning Inc.
|142,14
|4,36%
|Honeywell Technologies
|190,34
|2,25%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,37
|-1,30%
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