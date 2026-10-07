CORONA Aktie
WKN: 903869 / ISIN: JP3305950002
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07.10.2026 19:29:03
Corona and Modelo Are Shrinking While Pacifico and Victoria Are Booming. Here's What That Means for Constellation Brands Stock.
Against a challenging backdrop for beer and alcohol stocks, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) reported better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. However, the stock was trading flat on Wednesday morning, showing that investors are still concerned about headwinds in the beer industry.
The company, which is best known as the domestic seller of Corona and Modelo, reported organic revenue growth of 6% to $2.63 billion, which easily beat expectations at $2.54 billion.
However, looking under the hood, the growth numbers were not as strong as they might seem. Beer shipments, which measure sell-in to distributors and are recorded as revenue, rose 5.5%, while depletions, which better reflect consumer demand and measure sales from the distributor to the retailer, were down 0.6%. CEO Nicholas Fink explained that intentional distributor restocking to rebuild inventory drove the strong growth in shipments.
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|Constellation Brands Inc (A)
|105,00
|1,94%
|CORONA CORP
|928,00
|-0,54%
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