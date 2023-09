Coronavirus Cases Are on the Rise -- Should You Buy Vaccine Stocks?

Though the pandemic isn't over, people haven't been rushing out to get coronavirus vaccines these days. This spring, the international public health emergency came to an end, and it looked as if we soon would be entering a post-pandemic situation. At the same time, market leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported drastic declines in vaccine sales -- and the companies' stock prices remained in the doldrums.The coronavirus clearly isn't as widespread as it was during the early days of the health crisis. But in recent weeks, cases started to rise again.Pfizer and Moderna have predicted the virus will follow that of the flu, peaking seasonally -- and spurring people to go for annual vaccinations. And the companies' investments in their coronavirus programs show they believe this is a market that could generate revenue growth over the long term.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel