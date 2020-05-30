Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

FDA is making its previously developed FDA MyStudies app available to investigators as a free platform to securely obtain patients' informed consent for eligible clinical trials when face-to-face contact is not possible or practical due to COVID-19 control measures. FDA MyStudies is now referred to as COVID MyStudies in the Apple App store and in the Google Play store.

As part of the FDA's efforts to protect consumers, the agency issued warning letters to two companies for selling fraudulent COVID-19 products. There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

The first seller to whom FDA sent a warning letter was Quadrant Sales & Marketing, Inc., which offers non-alcohol-based hand sanitizer products for sale in the United States with false or misleading claims including that the products maintain their effectiveness for up to 24 hours. Time-specific extended efficacy claims may give users the false impression that they need not rigorously adhere to interventions such as social distancing and engaging in good hygienic practices that have been demonstrated to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The second seller to whom FDA sent a warning letter was StayWell Copper Products, which offers copper "Germ Stopper" products for sale in the United States with misleading claims that the products are safe and/or effective for the prevention of COVID-19.

with misleading claims that the products are safe and/or effective for the prevention of COVID-19. Today, the FDA took steps to further support the development of COVID-19 tests for at-home self-collection by providing on its website a template that may be used to facilitate submission of requests for emergency use authorizations (EUA) for at-home sample collection kits. As explained in FDA's guidance, Policy for COVID-19 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised), this template reflects FDA's current thinking on the data and information that developers should submit to facilitate the EUA process. In particular, this template includes recommendations for use by laboratories and commercial manufacturers who may choose to use it to facilitate the preparation and submission of an EUA request. Currently, developers can offer a COVID-19 test for at-home self-collection where specifically authorized under an EUA or as part of an Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved study.



Testing updates:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has worked with more than 400 test developers who have already submitted, or said they will be submitting, EUA requests to the FDA for tests that detect the virus or antibodies to the virus.



To date, the FDA has authorized 114 tests under EUAs, which include 101 molecular tests, 12 antibody tests, and 1 antigen test.

