Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Revokes Emergency Use Authorization for Chembio Antibody Test

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Chembio Diagnostic System, Inc. (Chembio) DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG System, a SARS-CoV-2 antibody test, due to performance concerns with the accuracy of the test. Antibody tests, a type of serological test, can help provide information on a person's and population's exposure to COVID-19.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the FDA has balanced the urgent need for access to diagnostic and antibody tests with providing a level of oversight that helps to ensure accurate tests are being deployed," said Jeff Shuren, M.D., director of FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "By continuing to monitor authorized tests and emerging scientific evidence, we are able to make changes when appropriate – including taking action when a test's benefits no longer outweigh its risks. Through these efforts, we are able to help assure that FDA-authorized tests meet the needs of the American public."

The Chembio antibody test was one of the first antibody tests authorized by the FDA during the COVID-19 public health emergency. At the time of authorization, based on the information that Chembio submitted to the FDA at that time, the agency concluded that the test met the statute's "may be effective" standard for emergency use authorization, and that the test's known and potential benefits outweighed its known and potential risks.

As the FDA has learned more regarding the capability for performance of SARS-CoV-2 serology tests during the pandemic, and what performance is necessary for users to make well-informed decisions—through both the continued review and authorization of serology tests as well as through a research partnership with the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute (NCI)— the FDA was able to develop general performance expectations for these tests, which are listed in our serology templates.

Data submitted by Chembio as well as an independent evaluation of the Chembio test at NCI showed that this test generates a higher than expected rate of false results and higher than that reflected in the authorized labeling for the device. Under the current circumstances of the public health emergency, it is not reasonable to believe that the test may be effective in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 or that the known and potential benefits of the test outweigh the known and potential risks of the test, including the high rate of false results. Moreover, the risk to public health from the false test results makes EUA revocation appropriate to protect the public health or safety. As such, the FDA decided to revoke the emergency use authorization of the Chembio test, and this test may not be distributed.

The FDA will continue to monitor the performance of tests marketed in the U.S. and take actions, as appropriate, including modifying its policies.

