Coronavirus Outbreak: Tutors International Offers Rapid Support to Families Seeking Continuity of Education

OXFORD, England, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As school closures, travel bans, and stringent preventative measures are enforced in an attempt to limit the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, international private tuition firm Tutors International vows to prioritise prompt educational assistance for families displaced or disrupted by the outbreak.

Hong Kong has declared a citywide emergency and closed down its schools until 17 February, with the South China Morning Post reporting that suspension could hurt those facing university entrance examinations later this year. Reports indicate that schools are considering squeezing two exams into one day to catch up, placing additional pressure on students in the run-up to examination season.

With quarantine zones in place in multiple cities across China, extra precautions being taken in Singapore schools, at-risk students being placed in isolation in Australian schools, and Asian families travelling for Chinese New Year stranded or unable to return home, students across the world are dealing with significant disruption to educational programmes.

Adam Caller, CEO and founder of Tutors International, explained the company's commitment to helping families in these difficult circumstances: "We understand the pressure that disruptions to continuous education can cause, and we would like to extend our support to families affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Whilst we traditionally offer long-term, often full-time private tuition, we will put all our efforts into supporting families seeking interim private tuition in these unforeseen circumstances. We specialise in delivering Asian, British, and American study programmes, including preparation for examinations and university admissions. We have relationships with an extensive register of outstanding and highly qualified educators able to provide one-to-one tutoring in regional curricula, and we will work as quickly and diligently as possible to provide short-term tuition solutions for all clients."

Mr. Caller added, "Tutors International is ideally placed to support families in or from Asia seeking bespoke tutoring solutions. We have immersed our business in the region, developing our knowledge and experience of local educational demands and trends. As such, we can identify and support the unique needs of high-net-worth Asian families searching for elite education outside of the traditional classroom setting. We deliver this through regional branches in Hong Kong and Singapore as well as via our offices in the UK and America."

Founded in 1999, Tutors International provides high-net-worth families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia. To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides, including full-time private tutors for families worldwide, visit www.tutors-international.com.

