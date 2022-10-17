|
17.10.2022 17:36:00
Coronavirus Update: CDC identifies new COVID variants that accounted for 11.4% of new cases in week ending Oct. 15
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID variant dubbed BQ.1 and a descendant called BQ.1.1 have gained traction in the U.S., accounting for 11.4% of new cases across the nation in the week ending Oct. 15.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"



