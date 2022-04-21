|
21.04.2022 16:55:00
Coronavirus Update: CDC says face masks are still needed to protect the public, and WHO says omicron accounts for 99.5% of global COVID cases
The Justice Department has filed an appeal seeking to overturn a federal judge's ruling that ended the face-mask mandate on planes and other modes of public transportation, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are still needed to protect public health.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
