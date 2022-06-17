|
17.06.2022 16:13:00
Coronavirus Update: FDA clears path for CDC to authorize mRNA vaccines in youngest children, but Florida officials say they do not recommend them
The Food and Drug Administration took the advice of a panel of advisers and authorized the COVID-19 vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer and Moderna for children as young as six months old on Friday, adding the final group to the nation's vaccine program.
