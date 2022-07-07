|
07.07.2022 17:34:00
Coronavirus Update: With BA.5 the dominant variant, hospitalizations rise to 4-month high
While the daily averages of new COVID-19 cases and deaths remained in relatively tight ranges, hospitalizations jumped to a four-month high, and the positivity rate of tests climbed to a five-month high, as the omicron subvariant BA.5 continued to spread.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!