FleetCor Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A407W7 / ISIN: US2199481068
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20.11.2026 05:54:57
Corpay, TPG To Buy BILL Holdings For $6 Bln
(RTTNews) - Corpay, Inc. (CPAY), a payments and spend management company, said that it has inked a deal to make a $1.1 billion minority investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) as part of a transaction to take BILL private alongside TPG Inc. (TPG) for $63.25 per share that values BILL at $6 billion.
Under the terms, Corpay will invest $1.1 billion for around a one-third equity stake in the company with the option to acquire all shares of the company. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.
Peter Walker, CFO of Corpay, said: "We expect the transaction to be accretive to Corpay cash EPS in 2027, and the take-private transaction structure gives the company the flexibility to transform and accelerate profit growth. We have the option to buy the rest of the company in 2030."
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Nachrichten zu FleetCor Technologies Inc Registered Shs
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03.11.26
|Ausblick: FleetCor Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: FleetCor Technologies verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|FleetCor Technologies Inc Registered Shs
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