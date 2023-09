Corporate America Fears the Student Loan Payments Restart

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The golden coach consumers have been riding is turning back into a pumpkin. After a three-year hiatus, student loan repayments are set to restart in October, and nobody is more worried about it than corporate CFOs.OK, maybe some people -- like the 43.5 million Americans carrying student loan debt -- are more worried. But with the end of a hot spend-spend-spend summer fast approaching, finance chiefs fret about the looming fiscal straitjacket for tens of millions of Americans, according to a Wall Street Journal report.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel