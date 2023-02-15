|
15.02.2023 08:15:00
Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022 available
Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 15 February 2023 at 09:15 am EET
Uponor Corporation's Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022 have been published. The statements are attached to this release and can also be found on the company’s website at uponorgroup.com.
Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 4,000 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America.
In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com
Attachments
