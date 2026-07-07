Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Results Forecast

Corporate News Matador Secondary Private Equity AG - Medium-term ambition defined for the first time: Matador Secondary Private Equity AG plans to double its value organically by 2030



07.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Corporate News Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Medium-term ambition defined for the first time: Matador Secondary Private Equity AG plans to double its value organically by 2030

Sarnen, July 7, 2026 - Matador Secondary Private Equity AG has announced its medium-term ambitions for the first time. By the end of the 2030 financial year, management aims to roughly double the figures from the 2025 financial year:

• Private equity portfolio value: CHF 125 to 150 million

• NAV (equity): CHF 85 to 110 million

This organic growth is underpinned by Matador’s historical private equity portfolio returns (10% to 16%) and the current portfolio structure. The growth is supported by unlocking hidden reserves on the balance sheet. All investments continue to adhere to the uncompromising principle of ‘Quality First’.

Dr. Florian Dillinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “Following our recent listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, we want to make our value creation potential even more transparent to investors. Based on the latest developments in our portfolio, we are extremely confident about the future.”

About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.

Contact

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Grundacher 5, CH-6060 Sarnen

Tel: +41 41 662 1062

Email: ir@matador.ch

www.matador.ch